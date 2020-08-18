Domestic aviation sees jump amid Covid, over 91,000 flew on Aug 17: Govt

-
The domestic aviation sector is "steadily rising" as over 91,000 passengers flew across the country on Monday, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).
Taking to Twitter, the Ministry wrote, "Over 91,000 passengers flew across the country on 17th August 2020. The steady rise in domestic civil aviation operations continues."
A total of 961 flights arrived on Tuesday while 960 were departed across various airports, the Ministry informed.
The footfalls at the airports stand at 1,82,067 while the total number of passengers soared to 91,959, the MoCA said.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central Government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.
