Domestic drug portfolio a key driver of Ajanta Pharma's growth prospects

Shares of Ajanta Pharma have rebounded well gaining close to 16 per cent since the start of August. The rebound is led by growth in the company’s domestic drugs portfolio, thanks to its continuous focus on specialty segments, improving market position and enhanced field-force productivity.

The company’s domestic sales, which contributed a third to overall revenues, had grown 9 per cent during the June quarter. However, the pace of growth at end of the June quarter was 16 per cent, much ahead of the Indian Pharma market’s growth of 10 per cent. Analysts, referring to ...