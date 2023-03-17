JUST IN
Mahindra Group drums up culture outreach with debut percussion festival
Domestic flights seen at 22,907 a week this summer, up 4.4% from a year ago

Carriers will fly from 110 airports including new ones such as Jeypore, CoochBehar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong and Mopa (Goa)

Topics
domestic flights | airline industry

Deepak Patel  |  Mumbai 

flight, plane, airline, aircraft

1. Indian carriers are scheduled to operate a total of 22,907 domestic flights per week during the summer of 2023, according to the DGCA. This is up 4.39 per cent from the number of flights operated in the same period in 2022.

2. SpiceJet, which had a total of 3,193 departures a week in the summer of 2022, saw the largest percentage dip (-29.86 per cent) in domestic departures compared to the summer of 2022, with a total of 2,240 departures a week in the summer season of 2023.

3. IndiGo is the largest airline in terms of weekly domestic departures during summer 2023, with 11,465 in all. This represents a 13.65 per cent increase over the summer of 2022.

4. Akasa Air, a new airline that began operations in August 2022, is set to increase its weekly domestic departures by 56.78 per cent to 751 in the upcoming summer season.

5. According to the DGCA, Indian carriers will operate domestic flights from 110 airports this summer, which will also see the addition of several new airports, such as Jeypore, CoochBehar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong, and Mopa (Goa).

Chart

Source: DGCA

*Summer schedule begins on March 26 and ends on October 28

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:17 IST

