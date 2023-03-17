Domestic flights seen at 22,907 a week this summer, up 4.4% from a year ago

-
ALSO READ
How did Air India beat Indigo?
0 in '14 to 48 now: Demand rises for non-stop flights between India, Canada
Air India beats IndiGo to become top 'on time' airline in India: Report
IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches
Delhi airport says peak-hour flights reduced at T3 to ease congestion
-
1. Indian carriers are scheduled to operate a total of 22,907 domestic flights per week during the summer of 2023, according to the DGCA. This is up 4.39 per cent from the number of flights operated in the same period in 2022.
2. SpiceJet, which had a total of 3,193 departures a week in the summer of 2022, saw the largest percentage dip (-29.86 per cent) in domestic departures compared to the summer of 2022, with a total of 2,240 departures a week in the summer season of 2023.
3. IndiGo is the largest airline in terms of weekly domestic departures during summer 2023, with 11,465 in all. This represents a 13.65 per cent increase over the summer of 2022.
4. Akasa Air, a new airline that began operations in August 2022, is set to increase its weekly domestic departures by 56.78 per cent to 751 in the upcoming summer season.
5. According to the DGCA, Indian carriers will operate domestic flights from 110 airports this summer, which will also see the addition of several new airports, such as Jeypore, CoochBehar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong, and Mopa (Goa).
Source: DGCA
*Summer schedule begins on March 26 and ends on October 28
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU