Domestic two-wheeler sales drag overall TVS Motor numbers down 5.3% in June

has posted a decline of 5.3 per cent in sales during the month of June, at 297,102 units as compared to 3,13,614 units during the same month last year.



Two-wheeler sales declined by 5.9 per cent to 2,83,461 units in June, this year compared to 3,01,201 units in the same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 8 per cent to 2,26,279 units compared to 2,46,176 units in June, last year.



Motorcycle sales grew by 2 per cent to 1,31,331 units in June, 2019, as against 1,28,825 units in June, last year. Scooter sales declined 3.7 per cent to 99,007 units compared to 1,02,763 units during same month last year.



Exports grew by six per cent to 69,900 units from 65,971 units in June, last year. Two-wheeler exports grew by 4 per cent to 57182 units from 55,025 last year.



Three-wheeler sales were up 10 per cent to 13,641 units from 12,413 units in the same period last year.



During the three month ended June, 2019, two-wheeler sales was almost flat, at 884,000 units as against sales of 893,000 units in the first quarter of the previous year. Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 11 per cent to 40,000 units in the first quarter of the current year from 36,000 in the first quarter of the previous year.