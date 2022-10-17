JUST IN
Motherson's local wiring biz better placed than its global sales entity
Retail position in derivatives reaches excessive levels, says study
One year of Nifty's lifetime high: Domestic equities stuck in a loop
FPIs withdraw Rs 7,500 cr from Indian equities in Oct on rate hike concerns
Earnings, global trends to guide stock markets this week: Analysts
Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 78,163 crore in m-cap; RIL biggest drag
Kirloskar promoters get a breather in the insider trading case
Banking stocks: Investors need to tread cautiously amid macro challenges
Indices rebound on global cues despite high US inflation; Sensex rises 1.2%
Strong Q2 earnings, Rs 9,300-crore share buyback propel Infosys stock
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Risk-reward not favourable in near to mid term: Nomura India's Mukherjee
Street Signs: Bank Nifty interestingly poised, 3.4x upside in IRB, and more
Business Standard

Motherson's local wiring biz better placed than its global sales entity

Demand, rising content per vehicle, return ratios key investment arguments for Motherson Sumi Wiring

Topics
Motherson Sumi | Motherson Sumi Systems | Stock Market

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Wiring
A key positive for SAMIL despite the near-term concerns is its product profile (mirrors, plastic body parts and wiring harness) which is immune to the EV transition

The two listed entities of automotive (auto) parts maker Motherson Sumi (Motherson) after restructuring earlier this year have exhibited contrasting returns since getting listed. While Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) - formerly Motherson Sumi Systems - with global operations under its fold has slid 25 per cent over the past six months, Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSWIL), predominantly earning revenue from the domestic market, has outperformed significantly, with gains of 29 per cent during this period.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Motherson Sumi

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.