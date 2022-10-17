Motherson's local wiring biz better placed than its global sales entity

The two listed entities of automotive (auto) parts maker (Motherson) after restructuring earlier this year have exhibited contrasting since getting listed. While Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) - formerly Systems - with global operations under its fold has slid 25 per cent over the past six months, Wiring India (MSWIL), predominantly earning revenue from the domestic market, has outperformed significantly, with gains of 29 per cent during this period.