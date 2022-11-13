Don't mandate localisation; incentivise it: ACMA Chairman Sunjay Kapur

We saw an explosive growth in exports of 43 per cent in FY22, and we had a trade surplus for the first time, said Sunjay Kapur, speaking in his capacity as president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA). We've seen many opportunities, whether because of plus one or because we have had sourcing opportunities outside India. ICE is not going away, and we're going to see that continue for quite some time, specifically in India. Kapur's also chairman of SONA Comstar, one of the world's largest manufacturers of precision forged gears. Edited excerpts below: