DoT as operational creditor to get zero proceeds from RCom, RTL resolutions

-
ALSO READ
Telecom dept raises objections to Reliance Communications resolution plan
SBI board accepts resolution plan for sale of RCom, subsidiaries
RCom creditors approve Rs 23,000 cr resolution plan to Jio, UVARCL: Report
SBI board allows RCom resolution plan, lenders to get Rs 23,000 cr: Report
RCom's resolution plan to sell Rs 23,000 cr assets filed before NCLT
-
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will get zero proceeds out of the resolution plan for Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL).
While the lenders will get Rs 23,000 crore, DoT is an operational creditor. As per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), operational creditor gets zero proceeds as the secured lenders first get the amount against the total dues.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Government of India have objected to the resolution plans of RCom and RTL.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai is likely to adjourn the resolution plans of Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) to later this week perhaps August 21.
The RCom and RTL resolution plans treat DoT as operational creditor. The RCom and RTL Committee of Creditors led by State Bank of India (SBI) allocated nothing to DoT out of total proceeds of Rs 23,000 crore.
The DoT is expected to file written submissions by Friday with the NCLT, Mumbai.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU