DoT holds meet with telecom operators, vendors to talk about 5G trials

The meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, lasted for over an hour. An official with one of the telcos said that all operators attended the meeting.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A day after the government said all operators will be allowed to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, the Department of Telecommunications held a meeting with various service providers and equipment vendors, including Huawei, to discuss the way forward.

The meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash, lasted for over an hour. An official with one of the telcos said that all operators attended the meeting. A Huawei executive, who was present at the meeting, declined to comment on the proceedings.

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the government will allocate airwaves to all telecom service providers for conducting trials of super-fast speed 5G networks.
First Published: Tue, December 31 2019. 22:23 IST

