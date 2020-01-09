DPIIT to examine FDI compliance in e-commerce by Uber Eats, Faasos

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) officials met representatives of cloud kitchens Faasos and Uber Eats as well as food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato to examine whether these firms violated foreign direct investment (FDI) norms in e-commerce.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, was also attended by representatives of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). “Private entities that participated in the meeting have informed the DPIIT that companies like Faasos and Uber Eats have been playing foul with FDI rules,” said a person ...