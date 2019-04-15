Dr Reddy's eyeing volume and value growth in the US

Dr Reddy’s is expanding its product basket for the US market which is expected to derisk its current focus on complex product portfolio. In line with this strategy the company is adding volume driven products such as the recent acquisition of 42 abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) for an unspecified valuation.

The portfolio, which includes more than 30 injectable products, has an addressable market size of $645 million. With a portfolio of around 100 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval, company is adding 42 new products to its portfolio. More ...