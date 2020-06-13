JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Google to help summer interns with open-source technology at home
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's inks pact with Gilead to manufacture, market Remdesivir in India

Dr Reddy's would need to scale up manufacturing and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries, the company said

Topics
Coronavirus | Dr Reddy's Lab | Drug makers in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pharmaceutical, pharma, testing, research, doctors, health, drugs, medicine, labaratory
The company will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of the drug

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has inked pact with US-based Gilead Sciences to manufacture and market Remdesivir - a potential treatment for Covid-19 - in 127 countries, including India.

As per the non-exclusive licensing agreement, Gilead will grant the Hyderabad-based drug maker the right to register and manufacture its investigational drug Remdesivir in 127 countries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

ALSO READ: AstraZeneca, Gilead merger likely to hit political, strategic hurdles

The company will receive technology transfer from Gilead for manufacturing of the drug, it added.

Dr Reddy's would need to scale up manufacturing and obtain regulatory approval for marketing of this drug in respective countries, the company said.

Remdesivir, an investigational antiviral therapy developed by Gilead, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to treat Covid-19.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 15:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU