JUST IN
Cipla Q3 net up 10% to Rs 801 cr, posts highest ever quarterly sales in US
Indian Bank Q3 net profit doubles to Rs 1,396 cr as bad loans decline
Tata Motors Q3 result: Consolidated revenue up 22.5% to Rs 88,488 crore
TeamLease posts Q3 profit drop as revenue growth slows, costs rise
Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 3% at Rs 1,473 cr on back of sales growth
Cipla Q3 net profit rises 7% to Rs 808 cr on account of robust sales
United Spirits Q3 net declines 27% to Rs 214 cr, income dips to Rs 6,631 cr
Strides Pharma reports Q3 net loss of Rs 82 cr, revenue rises to Rs 865 cr
Colgate-Palmolive Q3 results: Net profit down 3.6% to Rs 243 crore
Macrotech Developers Q3 net rises to Rs 404 cr, income dips to Rs 1,902 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Cipla Q3 net up 10% to Rs 801 cr, posts highest ever quarterly sales in US
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 net up 77% at Rs 1,247 cr, revenue from operations jump

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022

Topics
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited | Q3 results | Healthcare sector

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories chairman Satish Reddy

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,770 crore during the period under review as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.