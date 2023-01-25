Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 net up 77% at Rs 1,247 cr, revenue from operations jump

-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,770 crore during the period under review as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 17:37 IST
