Dr Reddy's Lab Q3 net up 77% at Rs 1,247 cr, revenue from operations jump

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 77 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,247 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 706 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,770 crore during the period under review as against Rs 5,320 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

