Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The wait for launching a key drug just got longer

From its 52-week highs at the start of December on improving outlook, the stock of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has corrected more than 5 per cent. The Street remains watchful of developments related to the re-launch of blockbuster drug Subaxone generics used to counter opioid addiction and aid in pain management.

While a favourable preliminary injunction ruling in November led to optimism about an impending launch, the company has so far not received the go-ahead. With the innovator expected to file a petition, the wait is expected to continue. Along with ...