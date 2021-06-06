Dr Reddy's recalls 2,980 bottles of cholesterol lowering drug in US

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Aurobindo recall products in the US market
Ranbaxy-Daiichi case: SC asks lenders to place loan records of promoters
Eli Lilly inks pact with Natco Pharma for Covid-19 drug baricitinib
Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V
Dr Reddy's developing new treatment options for Covid-19, says MD
-
Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories is recalling 2,980 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US due to quality issues.
Atorvastatin is indicated to lower cholesterol in the blood for adults and children over ten years of age.
The drug is also prescribed to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other risk factors such as eye problems, kidney diseases, or high blood pressure.
As per the US Food and Drug Administration's latest Enforcement report, the Hyderabad-based drug major is voluntarily recalling the affected lots of the drug in 10 mg strength due to failed impurities degradation specifications.
The 500-count 2,980 bottles have been produced at Dr Reddy's Bachupally (Telangana) plant and later shipped to its US arm which is now in the process of recalling the lot.
The New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc initiated the nationwide recall on May 4 and the USFDA has categorised it as a Class III recall which is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".
In march this year, USFDA had stated that Dr Reddy's is recalling 10,440 (90-count) and 2,24,710 (500 count) bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium tablets in the US market.
The US-based unit of the drug major initiated the nationwide recall on February 19, 2021, and the USFDA has categorised it as Class III recall.
The drug firm had also recalled 16,449 bottles of Progesterone Capsules (200 mg), used to cause menstrual periods in women who have not yet reached menopause, in the US market for "failed dissolution specifications".
The US is the largest market for pharmaceutical products. According to industry estimates, the US generic market was estimated to be around USD 115.2 billion in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU