JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ruchi Soya lenders approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 60-billion resolution plan
Business Standard

Dr Reddy's recalls cholesterol lowering Atorvastatin tablets in the US

The company initiated a voluntary recall of 2,280 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium 40 mg 500 tablets on August 2

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

MNCs raise concerns around the definition of inventions, provisions for compulsory licensing

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited has recalled cholesterol lowering Atorvastatin Calcium tablets from the US market after noticing certain anomalies in the out of specifications(OOS) investigations. 

The company initiated a voluntary recall of 2,280 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium 40 mg 500 tablets on August 2, according to the US Food and Drug Administration(USFDA). This is a class-3 recall, which means the noticed deviations, if exposed to, are unlikely to cause adverse health consequences.   

"Failed impurities/degradation specifications-OOS was observed for ATV cyclo FP impurity and total degradation impurities tested at the 18 month stability time point in Atorvastatin Calcium tablets 40 mg 500 tablets," a notice on the US FDA website said.   
First Published: Fri, August 24 2018. 00:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements