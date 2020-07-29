Dr Reddy's: Strong Q1 show in spite of disruption lifts sentiment

JUST IN
Business Standard

Ujjval Jauhari  |  New Delhi 

A better than expected performance for the June quarter by Dr Reddy’s laboratories helped the stock gain more than 5 per cent on Wednesday. While US sales and India sales, as anticipated, were soft because of the impact of lockdowns and disruption, it was the better than expected sales in Europe, emerging markets and active ingredient segment (PSAI) that stole the show.

US had seen high channel stocking during the March quarter and hence North America sales (39 per cent of overall) came in 4 per cent lower, sequentially. Nevertheless, on year-on- year basis, led by new ...

First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 18:03 IST

