DRI searches Oppo India, unearths customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore

The (DRI) on Wednesday conducted raids at Chinese smartphone maker India and unearthed customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore.

The searches showed incriminating evidence indicating wilful misdeclaration in the description of items imported by India, the DRI said in a statement, reported Reuters.

India had remitted or made provisions for payment of 'royalty', and 'licence fee' to various multinational companies, the DRI said.

The central government added that the company voluntarily deposited a sum of Rs 450 crore, and in a notice, proposed relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China.

(With Reuters input)