DRI searches Oppo India, unearths customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore

-
ALSO READ
OPPO K10 smartphone, Enco Air2 true wireless earbuds launched: Price, specs
OPPO Enco Air2 review: Decent semi in-ear true wireless earbuds on budget
OPPO Reno 7 Pro review: An incremental upgrade lifted by mesmerising design
OPPO K10 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 launched at Rs 17,499: Details here
Oppo K10 5G to launch in India today: Check design, specs and likely price
-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday conducted raids at Chinese smartphone maker Oppo India and unearthed customs duty evasion of Rs 4,389 crore.
The searches showed incriminating evidence indicating wilful misdeclaration in the description of items imported by Oppo India, the DRI said in a statement, reported Reuters.
Oppo India had remitted or made provisions for payment of 'royalty', and 'licence fee' to various multinational companies, the DRI said.
The central government added that the company voluntarily deposited a sum of Rs 450 crore, and in a notice, proposed relevant penalties on Oppo India, its employees and Oppo China.
(With Reuters input)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU