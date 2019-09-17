Drone attack on Saudi oil facilities: Biggest disruption in three decades

-
ALSO READ
Saudi drone strikes: Short sellers on the wrong foot, says expert
Strategic vulnerabilities
Drone attacks bring fresh troubles for emerging market investors
Saudi drone strikes: Oil price surges, but govt plays down supply concerns
Crude price seen moderating despite end of US waiver on Iran oil imports
-
The drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facilities on Saturday almost destroyed the plants. It resulted in a direct disruption of nearly 5.7 million barrels of oil per day from Saudi Arabia to the world.
Put in context to the overall daily supply of crude oil, which was 99.24 million barrels per day (mbpd) in August 2019 (Opec data), this disruption was more than 6 per cent of global oil supply.
The Iraqi invasion of Kuwait , which had kicked off the Gulf War, did not affect supply cut to the extent the Saturday attack did.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU