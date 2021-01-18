Drone maker ideaForge bets big on indigenisation for armed forces

-
ALSO READ
Adani's defence subsidiary acquires majority stake in PLR Systems
Infosys dips 5% on profit booking post stellar December quarter results
Qualcomm Technologies, Reliance Jio jointly test 5G solutions for India
Infosys slips over 2.5% after hitting a new high post healthy Q2 numbers
Israeli firm Elbit Systems offers to build 70% of artillery guns in India
-
When Indian and Chinese forces were engaged in Ladakh last year, the Indian Army realised it needed better vigilance. The army floated an order for a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles, popularly called drones.
Last week, the army signed a $20-million contract with home-grown drone maker ideaForge, to procure undisclosed quantities of a high-altitude variant of SWITCH UAV, an indigenous system used in surveillance operations. While the Indian armed forces have inducted ideaForge drones in the past, this is, by far, the biggest single order the company has landed.
Founder Ankit Mehta, an IIT alumnus who started ideaForge in 2008, while in college sees this as a victory of the military’s indigenisation attempts, one which will improve trust in made-in-India equipment. Buoyed by the order, Mehta is now in talks with foreign military forces for his products. “When we went for the trial, it turned out, we were the only one to fulfil the operational need that includes functioning in tough mountainous regions but doing it from a fairly large distance from the base location, with very high-quality imagery,” Mehta said. ideaForge competed with the likes of Tata Group, Dynamatic Technologies, and Israel’s Elbit.
“We customised our product, the requirement of which came up after the tension at the China border. Since we have been developing this technology for a long time, we were confident of meeting the military’s expectations, mainly of it being lightweight and the quality of the imagery,” he said. The deal has cemented ideaForge’s position as India’s largest drone maker for defence, homeland security, and industrial applications, experts said.
This is crucial, as India’s drone market is primarily flooded by Chinese drones. “Without complete control of technology, it is not possible to customise a product in a short time. The companies that have higher control of their technology will be able to deliver it better. The airframe, autopilot is our software. We also build the control station and communication systems,” Mehta said.
The company, backed by marquee institutional investors such as WRVI, Infosys and Qualcomm, is open to looking for a new source of funding to expand product portfolio. “We can look at like-minded investors. We believe that any amount of support is going to help us take the next leap,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU