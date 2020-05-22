Droom to launch contactless commerce services on its platform across India

As lockdown restrictions ease in parts of the country, automobile marketplace is going to launch contactless commerce services on its platform across the country which will allow customers to conduct in-depth vehicle research online through its tools, followed by doorstep test drive and home delivery.



Users can even sell from the comfort of their homes or work including vehicle certification at doorstep. The company is also deploying full online payment methods and automated registration of the registration certificate (RC), RC transfer, and transaction closure.

Under the initiative, has already received over 1.25 lakh new listings worth Rs 10,000 crore in listed gross merchandise volume from different cities and more than thousands dealers and individual sellers.



“ has invested last six years and thousands of crores rupees to transform a 100 year old pre-owned automobile classifieds category to an online end to end e-commerce transactional category. During this time...we have sold over 500,000 vehicles and equal number of loans, insurance, repair, inspection, etc and that to 100 per cent pure play online environment. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to an irrevocable transformation in consumer sentiments. Our high-quality fully online and contactless services will allow us to capitalize on this paradigm shift while catering to consumer needs efficiently,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Droom.

The Gurugram-based company recently introduced several innovative services to contain the spread of coronavirus and protect its customers. It launched a Germ Shield service, aimed at decontaminating vehicle surfaces with an antimicrobial coating which is effective for three months.



Droom also extended a fleet sanitisation drive for Gurugram Police to ensure the safety of the city’s frontline warriors. It also launched Jumpstart, a tech-enabled doorstep vehicle service post the lockdown leveraging its Eco platform.