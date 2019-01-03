Drugs for rare diseases, ones innovated in India to go out of price control

Soon drugs for rare diseases and those innovated in India will be out of the purview of price control. The Centre’s move is aimed at incentivising innovation and to ensure availability of medicines for rare disorders in the domestic pharma market.

Around 17 per cent of the Rs 1.2-trillion domestic pharma market is currently under price control. The Department of Pharmaceuticals (under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers) has planned amendments to the Drug Price Control Order of 2013 to exclude innovations in India and drugs for rare diseases, said an official close to the ...