Dukaan simplifies inventory management with Magic Upload

To simplify inventory management for retail stores, Lightspeed India-backed startup Dukaan has rolled out a first-of-its-kind feature called Magic Upload for merchants that allows them to upload the inventory to their online Dukaan store in 1/10th of the original time.

This artificial intelligence-backed feature requires the merchant to click a picture of the inventory, and each product in the picture is automatically categorised and uploaded into their Dukaan store along with the price within seconds. “This saves time spent in digitising the catalogue and inventory management,” said Dukaan co-founder Suumit Shah.

The startup, which currently powers over two million small and medium sized businesses across India, with over seven million products added across 40 different categories on the app, is looking to have 20 million merchants open their digital stores on the platform in the next one year.

With over 6.6 million kirana stores in India, over 70 million small merchants (since 2019) and the country’s smartphone market set to cross the Rs 2 trillion-mark in 2021, the need for digital solutions for daily problems are much needed. Several startups such as Max Wholesale, Jumbotail, KiranaKart and ShopKirana are helping retail stores in placing orders, maintain inventory, optimise the delivery routes and make payments, all digitally.

Dukaan powers small and medium sized businesses such as grocery shops, restaurants, fruits and vegetable stores, electronics shops, fashion and apparels, jewelry, furniture stores to start, grow, market and manage their businesses over the internet.

“While it is our top priority to continue growing organically at the same pace, in future, we will consider adding inorganic channels such as acquisitions of relevant and highly targeted performance marketing campaigns through digital avenues to acquire users at scale,” said Shah.