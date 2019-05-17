E-com is fastest-growing channel for commercial transactions: Mjunction CEO

Mjunction, a 50:50 joint venture between Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Tata Steel, and now a major in e-commerce, has moved beyond its traditional strength in commodities trade to embark on new businesses. VINAYA VARMA, its MD and CEO, speaks to Jayajit Dash.

Edited excerpts: You recently forayed into real estate, auctioning commercial plots. Beyond UttarPradesh, which other states are on your radar? Are you also looking at tie-ups with real estate developers? We entered the real estate sector with Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad and are currently customising the platform ...