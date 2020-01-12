E-commerce entrepreneurs, start-up founders drive Lamborghini India sales

At a time when the automotive segment is going through a tumultuous time, super luxury carmaker Lamborghini says that it has not encountered any slowness in demand. Instead, the Italian automaker says, almost a quarter of its sales in the country are driven by non-metros, including smaller cities such as Hubli, Vijayawada, Madurai and Kanpur.

A lot of the demand is coming from e-commerce entrepreneurs, start-up founders, first-generation businesspersons and stock market investors, says Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal. In the country, the five states in South India — Andhra ...