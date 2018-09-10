E-commerce market heats up: Amazon brings corner shops under its fold

To expand its offline footprint in the country, Amazon has tied up with more than 30,000 local grocers, corner shops, and smaller retailers. The idea is to make them part of its larger retail ecosystem.

The number of local shops working with Amazon in one way or another could go up to 100,000 by the middle of next year, it is learnt. The move is expected to ensure that even in a small way, every buy from these shops happens via some part of Amazon’s ecosystem. While some of these retailers are part of their assisted e-commerce platform, others have given Amazon warehousing ...