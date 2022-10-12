E-commerce solutions provider Assiduus Global raises $15 mn in funding

Assiduus Global, which uses AI to assist e-commerce in their business, has raised $15 million in a round led by Pulsar Capital with participation from 9Unicorn, Venture Catalyst, StrongHer VC, Carlos Cashman (founder of Thrasio), Rajan Navani (JetLine Group of Companies) and others.

The company will use the Series A to improve its and expand business in Europe and South-East Asia.

“As a global e-commerce accelerator, we have cemented an enduring presence in the industry by empowering countless brands to scale their operations across the fast-evolving e-commerce multiverse. We look forward to becoming one of the biggest disruptors in the sector by innovating new solutions and exploring uncharted geographies,” said Somdutta Singh, founder and chief executive officer, of Assiduus.

Assiduus, which was founded in 2018, has a that aids in analytics and gives them insights for launching new brands across categories and geographies. It gives solutions for designing, producing, and brand building without investing in infrastructure or resources.

Assiduus said that it has enabled hundreds of brands, which include Amazon, Flipkart, Shopify, eBay and Nykaa, to scale up across more than 12 marketplaces globally,.

“Assiduus has the opportunity of being a global leader in the cross-border e-commerce accelerator space. In the next few years, the traditional brick-and-mortar sales and distribution model will transform, and Assiduus is helping brands drive that disruption,” said Vish Narain, managing partner of Pulsar Capital, an investment firm.

“Assiduus is at the forefront of the global e-commerce transformation that is transpiring across industries. They’re smartly building their organization to allow them to serve customers and brands right from a maturing product seller to a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise," said Cashman.