E-learning platform Vidyakul raises $500,000 led by We Founder Circle

Vernacular platform Vidyakul has raised bridge round of funding of $500,000 led by We Founder Circle, and also saw participation from investors including JITO Angel Network and Thinkuvate.

Vidyakul is aimed at providing after-school for the state board students in vernacular languages. The edtech is currently delivering education in 4 languages and has already enabled the same for 1 million students from 10 States. Vidyakul raised $500,000 in seed round early this year only.

“We have been getting overwhelming responses from students from across the states. With the growing internet penetration, the scope of digital learning has widened, and we are exploring the possibilities of the same. has the capability to address long-standing challenges of – access to quality education, reaching remotest of the areas, student-teacher ratio etc.,” said Tarun Saini, founder, Vidyakul.

The e-learning platform provides courses for 10 boards, and plans to add three more languages and courses for three state boards by the end of this fiscal.

Gaurav Singhvi co-Founder, We Founder Circle, said, “We have started helping Vidyakul since 2019, and have invested $100K in Jan 2021 as we were very bullish on vernacular eLearning consumer growth. Since they launched the Gujarati language after starting with Hindi, a lot of our investors & local business community were keen to actively work with them. That is how with overwhelming demand from the Gujarati community we are able to reinvest $250K in this round again. This speaks a volume about the potential of Vidyakul and the strategic investor base of WFC community.”

“Rural education in India has been the prime focus of the government. Vidyakul, majorly focuses on the BHARAT with a huge content bank of more than 100k video lectures covering more than 10 state boards across maths and science. We at JITO Angel Network are proud to be part of Vidyakul and are very confident that the founders will lead the company to great heights," said Sunil Kumar SInghvi, vice chairman, JITO Angel Network.

The brand plans to utilise funds in expanding the Vidyakul team and enhancing the platform functionality.