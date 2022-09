E-scooter makers at 'inflexion point'; August registrations up by over 10%

E-scooter makers, however, say the market has grown sharply if viewed from a yearly perspective, albeit incidents of some scooters going up in flames and shortage of semiconductor chips and cells of batteries being a dampener

Electric (e-scooters) saw sharp increase in registrations in August — going up by over 10 per cent over July — after seeing falling/nominal growth numbers month-on-month since May this financial year (2022-23, or FY23).

