JUST IN
Fullerton India's total disbursals jump 41% in 9MFY23, AUM rises 34%
NCLAT stays insolvency proceedings against Zee; final hearing on March 29
Merger with Sony will get stuck on insolvency proceedings, says ZEEL
Wealth of prosperous Asians to reach $4.7 trillion by 2026: McKinsey report
Adani Total to start operations at LNG terminal in Dhamra by mid-June
LIC's investment in Adani Group stocks now stands close to cost: Report
Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today
Huge opportunity for other Indian retail brands in America: Tanishq
Adani group to hold fixed-income investor roadshow in Asia next week
Alstom, Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives in race for Vande Bharat tender
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Fullerton India's total disbursals jump 41% in 9MFY23, AUM rises 34%
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Early summer to boost white goods, premium segment to grow in double digits

Most firms anticipate high demand for ACs, refrigerators, coolers and fans, and are running at full production capacity to ensure they have enough inventory to meet demand

Topics
Consumer Durables | Summer | air conditioners

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

consumer durables firms

With the early arrival of summer, consumer durable companies expect double-digit growth in 2023 with most anticipating high demand for their summer products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers and fans.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Durables

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.