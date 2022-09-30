JUST IN
EarlySalary rebrands itself as 'Fide', aims to expand operations

Fide has expanded its presence from 18 cities to 150 cities and increased its customer base from 35,000 to 1 lakh new customers per month, the firm said.

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

Digital lending start-up EarlySalary has rebranded itself as Fibe and aims to fortify its presence by achieving an AUM (Assets Under Management) of $2.5 billion over the next five years.

Fibe aims to expand operations across verticals to build a large presence in its product lines. It targets to build a larger network of BNPL partners and intends to expand its presence in tier III and tier IV cities, the firm said in a statement.

EarlySalary as a brand name worked well for us when we started with our Salary Advance business. Over the years, we have launched a suite of financial products ranging from Instant Cash Loans as well as BNPL facilities across Edtech, Healthcare and Consumer tech. Furthermore, we’ve also evolved to serve a more diverse customer base. Hence, the change in brand positioning was pertinent,” said Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Fibe.

“Fibe will focus on multi-channel and multi-vertical customer acquisition. The new branding backed by technology is bound to create ease of access and thereby creating a frictionless experience for availing of financial services. For the same, we have also created a new website called Fibe.in,” he added.

The name Fibe is a confluence of ‘Finance +vibe’ that denotes the brand’s efforts to provide a hassle-free financing experience, the statement said.

The company has disbursed nearly 2.8 million loans worth $1 billion until now. Further, Fide has expanded its presence from 18 cities to 150 cities and increased its customer base from 35,000 to 1 lakh new customers per month, the firm said.

“The rebranding reflects our broader vision of growing our services and customer segment. EarlySalary as a brand name has built positively in the minds of our consumers and Fibe shall continue to resonate the same going forward,” said Ashish Goyal, co-founder and CFO of Fibe.

The company had raised $110 million in series D funding led by TPG’s The Rise Fund & Norwest Venture Partners in August earlier this year.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 00:20 IST

