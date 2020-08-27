Ease information disclosure norms for privately placed NCDs: FIDC

In order to ease the process of raising funds, finance are seeking an amendment to Securities and Exchange of India (Sebi) regulations which require that such furnish audited financial figures for three years for private placement of debentures.

At present rules require standalone financial information (like profit & loss statement, balance sheet) for at least last three years and auditor qualifications from the entity seeking to issue listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), in a communication to chairman, said, "We respectfully submit that the said regulations be amended for private placement of These are directed towards sophisticated who will be able to make a distinction between issuers, based on the disclosures that are required for such issuances."

"The listing regulations impose significant governance and disclosure requirements upon entities that seek to issue listed They are required to have a diversified and independent board of directors, semi-annual disclosure of financial statements as well as mandatory disclosures of inter alia, abridged version of audited consolidated (wherever available) and standalone financial information. The in such privately placed NCDs would be able to draw their own assessment of issuers," FIDC said.

Over the past several years, the listed NCD market has opened up to smaller corporates and financial institutions. This is driven by better information symmetry, inflow of funds from impact and willingness of investors to invest funds in lower rated and lower vintage issuers. The above has deepened the NCD market and pushed the yield curve down the rating scale, FIDC added.