Eat Better Ventures raises Rs 5.5cr seed led by Java Capital, Mumbai Angels

D2C food brand, Eat Better Ventures, announced that it has raised Rs 5.5 crore funding in a seed round led by Java Capital and Mumbai Angels. Shiprocket Ventures, Capier Capital and Plan B Capital were some of the other participants in the round. Entrepreneurs such as Harpreet Grover, Arjun Vaidya, Radhika Ghai, Vishesh Khurana, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Ishank Joshi, Venus Dhuria, Bhavik Vasa, and Divij Bajaj also participated.
Asserting that very few brands manage to get taste, form, and healthy ingredients right at the same time, Karteek Pulapaka, Partner Java Capital said the fact that Eat Better has been able to achieve this, is reflected in the 38 per cent month-on-month growth and high customer retention rate.
Shaurya Kanoria, co-founder of Eat Better added, "Most packaged foods available are full of chemicals, artificial flavours and preservatives. Eat Better exists to change this narrative... Our aim is to build a large and enduring food and beverage brand that offers customers delicious and healthy foods at the click of a button.”
Eat Better is a Jaipur-based brand that makes delectable healthy snacks by combining ancient culinary arts with modern-day nutritional needs. The firm claims its snacks are 100 per cent natural.
