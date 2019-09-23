eBay makes festive prep and bulks up global offers on Paytm Mall

Eager to make their presence felt this festive season, global online marketplace major eBay and Paytm Mall are bulking up their offers of global catalogue. Paytm Mall, a company of Paytm E-commerce, had recently received an investment from eBay for a 5.5 per cent stake.

In the run-up to the festive sales, Paytm Mall on Sunday announced that eBay’s global inventory is now available on its platform while it prepares for the upcoming festive season. The catalogue of over a million products includes categories such as toys, collectibles, fashion, automobile accessories, gifts, ...