Economic stimulus package critical to kick-start activity: Ashok Leyland MD

At a time when commercial vehicle (CV) sales were already under pressure due to economic slowdown, GST, axle load norms among other factors, Covid-19 added to the burden. This led the overall CV sales in the country to report 89 per cent drop in March.

India's second largest CV-maker Ashok Leyland's Managing Director Vipin Sondhi told T E Narasimhan that an economic stimulus package would be critical to kick-start economic activity after prolonged disruption.

How do you see the measures of the government and RBI helping to boost the economy?



The measures taken by the government and the RBI are in the right direction. They are taking calibrated steps to address the evolving situation. The priority has been to tackle the health crisis facing the nation. The nationwide lockdown is a critical step to flatten the curve and avert a healthcare crisis. At the same time, the government will have to manage the state of the economy, especially for the stressed sections of society - the daily wage earners, the agriculture sector, and the MSMEs.





Some measures (for MSMEs) of support to be considered would be - easy access to working capital and liquidity through banks and NBFCs, interest-free and collateral-free loans, incentives to help them pay salaries and wages to their employees, extension of the NPA recognition period from 90 days to 360 days; ensuring that all pending payments to industry/MSMEs are cleared immediately by government departments and PSUs.



Ashok Leyland prioritised settlement of dues to MSMEs and instituted a process of paying MSMEs even prior to statutory payment due date.

What needs to be done to boost the consumer sentiments?

There should be gradual opening of other sectors to revive economic activity and enable employment (especially for casual, and daily wage workers). Clear operating guidelines should be provided to ensure social distancing and prevent spread of the virus. Some of the demand side interventions to trigger consumption (individuals, government & corporates) would be accelerating infrastructure spend of Rs 1.7 trillion to provide immediate impetus to the economy - significant amount of this money can go to each of the 700 districts in the form of low cost housing and road construction; building agriculture warehousing and cold storage chains near farm gates; scrappage policy for automotive (>15 years) to incentivise new purchases; special package required for airlines, bus operators, hospitality, tourism, and retailers; export stimulus and re-opening of port operations.



When do you see CV sector reviving?



While it is difficult to predict when the economy would start turning around and in turn help the CV sector, an economic stimulus package would be critical to kick-start economic activity after this long period of disruption. Supply chains need to be re-started, migrant labour needs to come back to work (in a systematic and safe manner), and consumer demand needs to be triggered. Unless the eco-system through the value chain opens, a truck cannot be produced or sold.





What lessons have like Ashok Leyland learnt during the lockdown?



or their major suppliers having an import-dependent supply chain are affected. Ashok Leyland as such has not been affected as much as our supply chain is not significantly import-dependent. We strongly believe that India has the capability to manufacture all critical components and must reduce its dependence on imports. There is tremendous opportunity for ‘Make in India’. The government must seize the opportunity as MNCs look for safer manufacturing areas outside China.

What kind of edge will you have when the sector opens up?



We have just launched our Modular Truck Programme. We are extremely excited. It is new. It is different. It is state-of-the-art.

If the government allows you to open on April 20, will you be able to start production? What are the challenges?



We will restart our operations in a safe and sustainable manner. We are putting all measures for operating after the lock-down by accepting the new normal. We have developed workplace policies that provide a safe working environment, while enabling sustainable productivity levels.





Supply chain will be a challenge to start with as state borders were closed and goods movement has just commenced. Whatever is in the pipeline, we will be able to receive. We will gradually scale up as our supplier base cranks up and customers resume buying.



However, a sizeable stimulus is absolutely critical to re-start the economic engine. The CV industry and Ashok Leyland are an integral part of that engine.