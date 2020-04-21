JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 18,658, death toll nears 600

Coronavirus world tracker: Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 18,658, and the global tally stands at 2,483,013. Stay with Business Standard for Covid-19 corona LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Doctors offer flowers to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at JLNM Ranawari hospital in Srinagar. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: With 1,331 cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,658 by Tuesday. Abd, the country's Covid-19 death toll neared 600, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra recorded 472 new cases and 9 more deaths. India is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, which aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, this move has taken a toll on the poor and migrants. In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl who walked more than 100 km to reach her home in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, died due to dehydration. The minor who used to work in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, as a migrant worker had started walking home along with 10 others after the government extended the lockdown on April 14.

World update on coronavirus: Globally, 2,483,013 people have been infected and 170,494 have died so far, according to Worldometer. The United States on Tuesday decided to suspend immigration to protect jobs.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

