- Covid-19: Future Lifestyle seeks recast of payment to operational creditors
- Covid-19: Guidelines for handling waste generated during patients treatment
- UK's decision to reject Mallya's appeal a significant milestone, says CBI
- Total coronavirus cases in India mount to 18,601; Delhi has 2,081 patients
- Covid-19 Factoid: Death toll in India is doubling at same rate as in the US
- India coronavirus dispatch: Social measures to raise public consciousness
- Rate of cases doubling slows to 7.5 days against 3.4 before lockdown: Govt
- India's ban on flying to stay until coronavirus no longer a danger
- Mumbai ramps up testing to three-fold to 4,000 samples a day
- FinMin sanctions Rs 46,038 cr states' share in central taxes for April
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases rise to 18,658, death toll nears 600
Coronavirus world tracker: Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 18,658, and the global tally stands at 2,483,013. Stay with Business Standard for Covid-19 corona LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Doctors offer flowers to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at JLNM Ranawari hospital in Srinagar. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus India update: With 1,331 cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 18,658 by Tuesday. Abd, the country's Covid-19 death toll neared 600, according to data compiled by Worldometer. Maharashtra recorded 472 new cases and 9 more deaths. India is in the midst of a nationwide lockdown, which aims to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, this move has taken a toll on the poor and migrants. In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl who walked more than 100 km to reach her home in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, died due to dehydration. The minor who used to work in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, as a migrant worker had started walking home along with 10 others after the government extended the lockdown on April 14.
World update on coronavirus: Globally, 2,483,013 people have been infected and 170,494 have died so far, according to Worldometer. The United States on Tuesday decided to suspend immigration to protect jobs.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More