ED attaches Amway India assets worth Rs 758 cr in money-laundering probe

-
ALSO READ
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
Enforcement Directorate wants RBI to block NBFCs on a Chinese string
NSE colo case: Enforcement Directorate searches premises of four brokers
Govt plans regulator for skill gaming industry to curb money laundering
What is Money Bill?
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets worth Rs 758 crore belonging to direct selling company Amway India Enterprises Pvt.
This is in connection with a money laundering probe by the agency which revealed that Amway is running a pyramid fraud in the guise of direct selling multi-level marketing network, ED stated on Monday. It added that the company accused of running a multi-level marketing scam.
According to the agency, the company has collected an amount of Rs 27,562 crore from its business operations between 2002-03 and 2021-22. Of this, it paid commission of Rs 7,588 crore to its distributors and members in India and in the US during during this period.
The attached properties include land and factory building of Amway at Dindigul District, Tamil Nadu, along with plant & machinery, vehicles, bank accounts and fixed deposits.
ED had provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 411.83 Crore and bank balances of Rs 345.94 crore from 36 different accounts belonging to Amway.
Probe revealed that Amway has brought Rs 21.39 crore as share capital in India between 1996-97 and 2020-21, the company has remitted a sum of Rs 2,859.10 crore as dividend, royalty and other payments to its investors and parent entities.
Britt Worldwide India Pvt Lts and Network Twenty One Pvt Ltd have also come under the agency's lens. They provide training services and products to Amway.
“They played a major role in promoting the pyramid scheme of Amway by conducting seminars for joining members under the guise of sale of goods by enrolment of members in the chain system. The promoters are conducting mega conventions and flaunted their lavish lifestyle and used social media to lure gullible investors," ED said.
ED further observed that that the prices of most of the products offered by the Amway are exorbitant as compared to alternative popular products of reputed manufacturers available in the open market.
“The new members are not buying the products to use them, but to become rich by becoming members as showcased by the upline members. The reality is that the commissions received by the upline members contribute enormously in hiking the prices of products," ED pointed out.
Amway's entire focus is about propagating how members can become rich by becoming members, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU