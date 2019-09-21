ED finds gaps in State Bank of India audit of grounded Jet Airways

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raised objections against the State Bank of India-commissioned audit of Jet Airways books because its own probe findings in the case are significantly different. SBI, which led the lenders’ consortium for Jet, had appointed accounting firm EY last year to do an audit of the airline amid fund diversion allegations.

The bank closed the forensic audit in April because it found the cash-strapped airline’s response adequate on the findings. The ED is of the view that the EY findings did not talk about money trails, fund diversion, ...