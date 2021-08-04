Ed-tech giant Byju's eyes $1 billion revenue in US in three years

Ed-tech giant Byju’s is aiming to become one of the largest players in the space in the US, with a target to hit revenues of $1 billion in the next three years.

The company wants to replicate the success of its India model and generate 25 per cent of its overall revenues from the US in three to four years. In an interview with Business Standard a few days after it acquired three new companies, including Epic, an e-book reading company in the US, for $500 million, co-founder Byju Raveendran said, “In this financial year, which is our first full year of operation in the US, ...