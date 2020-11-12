EdelGive Hurun ranks Vedanta's Anil Agarwal among top India philanthropists

chairman Anil Agarwal has been ranked among the top philanthropists in the country, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020.

Agarwal’s contribution this year has risen by 90 per cent compared to the previous year and has ranked him among the top five philanthropists in India, said the report.

has contributed more than the government-mandated 2 per cent towards corporate social responsibility, it said.

The report includes cash and cash equivalents pledged with legally binding commitments for the twelve months from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 and the latest available CSR data filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

has been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and contributed Rs 101 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The company also created a special corpus of Rs 100 crore for Covid-related initiatives to support daily wage earners and local communities.

In line with his philosophy of Giving Back, Agarwal has pledged 75 per cent of his wealth for social good. He has created the philanthropic arm of the Group - The Vedanta Foundation - with a deep-seated belief that businesses must give back to the society and help people prosper.

“The foundation works towards education and computer literacy, vocational training, women and child empowerment, and community welfare,” the Hurun report said.

EdelGive Foundation has partnered with Hurun India towards creating this report to understand philanthropic engagements in the country.