Edelweiss 'looks to do an HDFC--scale up and list': Group chief Shah

Edelweiss group has roped in private equity player PAG to invest Rs 2,200 crore in its wealth management business for a 51 per cent stake. The domestic financial services conglomerate earlier inducted foreign partners in its life insurance and non-banking financial services (NBFC) businesses.

Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Edelweiss group, tells Samie Modak that he wants to do an HDFC—scale up and list individual business. Edited excerpts: How’s the Edelweiss group structured now and what is the plan? We have got seven businesses: wholesale credit, retail credit, ...