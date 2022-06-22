Edtech company Unacademy appoints Navneet Sharma as chief business officer

-
Edtech company Unacademy has appointed Navneet Sharma as its chief business officer – new initiatives.
Joining the Unacademy team he will be charting the growth strategy, business plan, and sales development frameworks for the new avenues that the Test Prep business is exploring, in order to achieve the larger vision and goals of the brand.
As a part of his new mandate, Sharma will be responsible for formulating new avenues of growth for the digital and hybrid models for the test prep business.
Sharma was also associated with Airtel as chief executive officer, Gujarat.
