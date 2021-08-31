Edtech decacorn Byju's FY20 revenue up 81% to Rs 2,434 cr, profit rose 152%

Byju’s, the world’s most valuable company with a valuation of $16.5 billion, reported its revenues for financial year 2019-20 as Rs 2,434 crore, an 81 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net profit of Rs 51 crore during the same fiscal. This is a 152 per cent increase from the last financial year, when it was according to regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 2,383 crore.

The total shareholding pattern held by various individuals is 82.51 per cent. Byju’s founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran holds 50.34 per cent of the shareholding. Riju Ravindran, holds 20.15 per cent shareholding.

Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath holds 10.64 per cent shareholding.

Regarding the remuneration of the directors as per the filing, Riju Ravindran has remuneration of Rs 164.70 lakh per annum, according to the documents. Gokulnath has a remuneration of Rs 194.88 lakh per annum. The remuneration of Deeptha AR, the human resources head at Byju’s, is Rs 154.53 lakh and the percentage of the equity share held by her is 8.37 per cent in the company.

The total in foreign currency for Byju's was Rs 306 crore in FY20 compared to Rs 168 crore in FY19.

Byju’s is on an acquisition spree to grow rapidly in India and globally as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online education. Students and professionals are looking to upgrade their skills, while schools and offices remain shut. The startup has acquired 6 across India and the US this year and spent over $2 billion over the last 6 months on these acquisitions, according to the sources. The inorganic route is expected to help the Bengaluru-based Byju’s quickly dominate the market which has witnessed a boom due to the pandemic. It is helping the firm increase its lead over its competitors such as Unacademy, Simplilearn, UpGrad, Amazon Academy, and traditional education institutes, to tap the country’s $180-billion education sector that has gone online to adapt to the new reality.

Some of these M&A deals include the $1 billion acquisition of New Delhi-based Aakash Educational Services (AESL) in April and the $600 million acquisition of Singapore-headquartered Great Learning, a leading global player in the professional and higher education segment in July this year.

Last month, Byju’s acquired US-based digital reading platform Epic for $500 million, strengthening its position in the education technology (edtech) sector. The acquisition would provide it with a boost in the overseas market. In August last year, Byju’s acquired Mumbai-based coding start-up WhiteHat Jr for $300 million. In 2019, Byju’s also bought the US-based educational gaming company Osmo for $120 million in a stock-and-cash deal. Byju’s is aiming to become one of the largest players in the space in the US, with a target to hit revenues of $1 billion in the next three years.

Recently, the firm also introduced a one-of-its-kind ‘Two-Teacher Advantage’ for Byju’s Classes, a comprehensive after-school online tutoring programme. Byju’s Classes is an online tuition program to offer a two-teacher model in India that aims to deliver superior learning experiences and quality teaching at scale to enable better learning outcomes.

Byju’s launched its flagship product, Byju’s - The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app has over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million annual paid subscriptions. With an average time of 71 minutes being spent by a student on the app every day from over 1700 cities, the company said the app is creating a whole new way of learning through visual lessons. Disney Byju’s Early Learn App was also launched in June 2019. It is a special offering from the firm for students in classes 1-3 featuring Disney’s timeliness characters.