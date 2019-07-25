Edtech firm Byju's replaces Oppo as Indian cricket team's sponsor

Edtech company Byju’s on Thursday said it is the new official Team India sponsor for the duration until March 2022. The Bengaluru-based firm will be taking over all the associated sponsor rights of the current cricket team sponsor Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited. Byju’s will now be seen on the Indian Team Jersey from September 2019 - South Africa Home series onwards.

“On behalf of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), we would like to thank Oppo for its partnership with the Indian cricket. We welcome Byju’s as the new Team India sponsor and look forward to working together to further grow Indian cricket,” said Rahul Johri – CEO, BCCI.

Byju’s has raised a total funding of $969.9 million from marquee investors including Qatar Investment Authority, Naspers, Tencent Holdings and General Atlantic and is valued at around $5.15 billion. However, the company declined to reveal the amount it would spend on the initiative to sponsor Team India.

"Cricket is the heartbeat of all Indians and we are thrilled to be an integral part of our much loved team. As a learning company, Byju’s has always recognised the critical role that sport plays in a child's development,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive of Byju’s. “Just as cricket inspires a billion budding dreams across India, we too as a learning company hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's heart,” added Raveendran.

Oppo said it has become a household name in just five years of operations in the country and as it enters into its sixth year, India will continue to remain a key growth market. “To meet rapidly growing consumer demand, Oppo will accelerate its efforts on local Production, R&D and retail. This will help Oppo bolster its commitment to offer Indian consumers cutting-edge technology and a premium experience,” said Oppo.