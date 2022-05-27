Edtech firm Simplilearn bolsters top leadership with two key appointments

Simplilearn, the firm for digital economy skills, is strengthening its senior team. The firm has appointed Mohit Yadav as vice president-growth, and Sujoy Ghosh, vice president–product to the company’s team. said it has consistently demonstrated profitability and increased its workforce from 1,400 to around 2,200 in the past year. With the appointments of these new executives, the company will be in an even stronger position to drive growth in key industry domains.

“Their extensive experience in the category management and product management domains is going to be a huge asset to Simplilearn, as we continue to see accelerated growth towards our mission of helping millions of professionals globally acquire digital skills and advance their careers,” said Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, .

Mohit Yadav, who joined as vice president–growth, comes with over 12 years of experience in sales and category management which includes verticals such as FMCG, home and kitchen, toys, sports and luggage. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Indore, Yadav has previously worked with Udaan and ITC as the Category Development Manager. In his previous roles, he was responsible for developing scalable competitive strategies, trade marketing initiatives, and sales and distribution objectives.

“I am delighted to join the Simplilearn team at a time when are playing a crucial role in building a workforce that is going to be ahead of the industry curve,” said Yadav.

Sujoy Ghosh, who joined Simplilearn as vice president–product, comes with an experience of over 7 years in product management. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Ghosh was the director of product management at Glance, where he was also the founding team member of Glance LIVE Stream. He has also contributed to building products like “Bounce” which would help in changing the Indian Consumer perception on "Rent". Ghosh has also worked at Moonfrog, Quotient Technology, and Furlenco as a product manager. “I hope to create the most impactful value that will help in facilitating desired outcomes for our stakeholders,” said Ghosh.

Simplilearn conducts more than 2,500 live classes per month, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. The firm said it offers programs that give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domain.