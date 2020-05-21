Edtech firms make hay amid Covid-19 as blended learning becomes new normal

In 2015, Bengaluru edtech company Vedantu launched Wave, an live online classes platform. While learners on Wave had been growing at a regular clip since, the lockdown since end-March led to a surge.

The platform claims one million students attended Vedantu’s live online classes, making it the leader in this segment. On April 3 this year, India’s largest player in edtech, Byju's, too jumped onto the live online classes bandwagon for real-time learning, offered free for now. "Our plan was to introduce live classes on our platform at a later date, but we ...