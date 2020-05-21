Edtech firms make hay amid Covid-19 as blended learning becomes new normal

JUST IN
TCS top management takes pay cut in FY20 to conserve cash amid Covid-19

Business Standard

They are betting on blended learning being the new normal in the post-Covid world, thanks to a more receptive and savvier customer emerging from the crisis

Anjuli Bhargava 

In 2015, Bengaluru edtech company Vedantu launched Wave, an live online classes platform. While learners on Wave had been growing at a regular clip since, the lockdown since end-March led to a surge.

The platform claims one million students attended Vedantu’s live online classes, making it the leader in this segment. On April 3 this year, India’s largest player in edtech, Byju's, too jumped onto the live online classes bandwagon for real-time learning, offered free for now. "Our plan was to introduce live classes on our platform at a later date, but we ...

First Published: Thu, May 21 2020. 01:02 IST

