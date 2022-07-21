Edtech startup Creative Galileo raises $7.5 million in Series A funding

India's early learning ed-tech platform for kids between 3-10 years of age, Creative Galileo, raised $7.5 million in a round on Thursday.

"We want to enable bespoke learning for children across the globe through their favourite characters to strengthen their foundation during their early years, which will also help develop and strengthen critical thinking, confidence, cognitive skills, and emotional intelligence," Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, said.

The money has been raised from Kalaari Capital, Affirma Capital, East Ventures, Valiant Employee Investment Fund, and angel investors.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Prerna and Nikhil as they continue their journey of transforming learning experiences for children across the globe," said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.

The latest round brings Creative Galileo's total funding to $10 million, including a pre-series A round of $ 2.5 million announced in October 2021.

As education shifted online, the sector in India has boomed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Between September 2020 to June 2022, six unicorns have emerged in the industry, namely, Unacademy, Eruditus, UpGrad, Vedantu, Lead School and PhysicsWallah, according to Inc42.

Byju's, the sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in Qatar this year, was the first company to become a unicorn in March 2018.

Creative Galileo plans to use the newly infused funds to scale up, accelerate hiring across the teams in multiple geographies, introduce regional languages and further strengthen the research and development of the platform.

It offers a curriculum for children, including narration, games, interactive learning journeys, and detailed parent updates.

The company was founded in July 2020 by Prerna A Jhunjhunwala and co-founded by Nikhil Naik.