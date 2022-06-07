India's 101st unicorn: Edtech startup PW raises $100 mn in Series-A funding

At a time when startups have begun to feel the pressure of raising funds and are looking to lay off employees to manage costs, platform PW (PhysicsWallah) has become India’s 101st unicorn by raising $100 million in Series-A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures. The company was valued at $1.1 billion after completion of the transaction.

PW will use the funds for business expansion, branding, opening of more learning centres, and introducing more courses. PW currently has 5.2 million Play Store downloads with a 4.7 rating and 6.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

With its comprehensive, interactive, and engaging educational content in the form of lectures, videos and notes, over 10,000 students have cracked competitive exams like NEET and JEE in 2020 and 2021, PW claims. The platform also claims that at least one in six medical students and one in 10 engineering students in India are from PW.

WestBridge Capital Managing Director Sandeep Singhal said: “The Indian ecosystem has grown considerably in the past two years. However, recent developments have demonstrated the first-hand importance of an efficient edtech Infrastructure. PW creates long-tail value for learners by delivering high-quality education at a reasonable price. PW is a rare startup with a profound understanding of the education that BHARAT today needs.”



Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer, PW, said: “Since inception, we have focused on delivering high-quality education with affordability at the forefront, ensuring that learners from all walks of life can continue their higher education and boost their career trajectory without any hassles.”



GSV Ventures Managing Partner Deborah Quazzo said: “Extraordinary entrepreneurs are democratising learning and skills delivery for the 90 per cent of India still untouched by the edtech revolution. One such company is PW. Led by renowned YouTube STEM educator Alakh Pandey and tech executive Prateek Maheshwari, the company is disrupting the test preparation market (today JEE and NEET) delivering low-cost solutions of the highest quality with extraordinary learning outcomes for over six million students and growing.”



The firm currently has 1,900 employees, including 500 teachers and 90-100 tech experts. It also has 200 associate professors available to answer student queries and another 200 professionals to create exam questions and term papers. “The company has been profitable since inception, with positive cash flows and reserves,” said Pandey. “Our revenue saw a nine-fold jump in the year 2021-2022 over a year earlier. Our current run rate for 2022-23 is $65 million,” he added.

As part of its upcoming growth plans, PW is already gearing up to launch educational content in 9 vernacular languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Odia, Malayalam, and Kannada. The core idea behind this step is to reach every corner of the country and connect with 250 million+ students by 2025. The firm looks to bridge the accessibility gap by opening 20 offline coaching classrooms, called ‘Pathshala’, across India. PW has established more than 20 centres across 18 cities with more than 10,000 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 session.