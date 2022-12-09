JUST IN
Business Standard

upGrad's acquisition of test-prep provider Exampur may hit roadblock

Disagreement over valuation of Noida-based company which wants more from the deal, says source

Topics
EdTech | acquisition | Valuations

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Upgrad, Edtech
An upGrad spokesperson clarified, “we are presently very focused on Adult Learning and therefore, this is a strategic call for us, and are happy to re-evaluate this in the future. There have been no disagreements on the valuation.”

Edtech unicorn upGrad’s acquisition of Exampur, a test-prep provider for government jobs, may hit a roadblock. The two companies are re-evaluating the transaction and the acquisition may not materialise, according to sources.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:52 IST

