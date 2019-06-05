EESL, Ahmedabad Municipal Corp enter 10-year deal to build EV infra

With a long-term goal to boost in public transport, Limited (EESL) and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have partnered to establish infrastructure for (EV) in the urban area over a 10-year period.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday, AMC and will jointly work on fast-tracking e-mobility in the city by installing around 100 public charging stations and promoting on rental and purchase basis in AMC area.

will not only bear the entire investment for services but also handle operation & maintenance of public charging infrastructure. On the other hand, the municipal corporation would be responsible for providing space for setting up charging infrastructure and requisite power connection including load sanction and meter connection for the same.

Post implementation of the MoU, AMC is expected to save over 4.46 tonnes of CO2 emissions per EV per year, the corporation stated in an official communique. is a joint venture of four national Public-Sector Undertakings – NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and Powergrid Corporation.





Commenting on the MoU, Venkatesh Dwivedi, Director (Projects), EESL stated, "EVs are at the forefront of the global agenda to move towards a sustainable future. EESL is leading initiatives to promote EV adoption in India under Indian Government’s National eMobility Mission."

Both EESL and AMC believe installation of public charging stations would encourage adoption of EVs in the city, helping the state achieve targets of increasing EV adoption.

Several states in India have released policies for promoting adoption of EVs.

Under EESL’s EV programme, the venture has completed tender processes to procure 10,000 e-cars.

So far, 1,408 e-cars have been deployed across the country and are under registration/allocation. For charging e-cars, 286 AC & 142 DC chargers have also been commissioned. EESL has signed agreements with various PSUs, Government departments, State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana.