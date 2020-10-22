EESL invests $5 mn in Thailand-based electric bike company

-
ALSO READ
EESL to procure 250 EVs from Tata Motors, Hyundai for govt bodies
Govt plans sale, registration of EV two, three wheelers without batteries
Ola Electric to launch global electric two-wheeler; buys dutch scooter firm
We want a million vehicles on our platform in 3-5 yrs: SUN Mobility's Maini
A bumpy road: Confusion clouds electric vehicles rollout sans batteries
-
Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) made its second overseas investment in SWAG EV, a Thailand-based electric bike company. EESL has invested $5 million investment through SHIFT Asia, a carbon finance platform designed and operated by South Pole to mobilise climate finance for e-mobility.
In addition to its investment, SHIFT Asia will co-fund the e-bike charging infrastructure in designated service areas and support EESL in financing shared batteriea--all to make battery swapping and charging simple and convenient.
In 2017, with an aim to invest $100 million over three years, EESL entered into a joint venture with UK-based EnergyPro Ltd, an advisory company in energy efficiency, and invested in EPAL, earlier a wholly-owned arm of the EnergyPro.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU